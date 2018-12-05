Menu Search Open Menu Close Menu Open Search Open Search Close search
Features / June 24, 2020

Give Us Permanence—Ending Anti-Black Racism in Canada’s Art Institutions

Syrus Marcus Ware, a member of the Performance Disability Art Collective and Black Lives Matter Toronto, writes about the critical work of Black artists and curators, and ways to achieve lasting change

by Syrus Marcus Ware

Features / June 23, 2020

A Crisis of Whiteness in Canada’s Art Museums

At Canada's four largest art museums, the top leadership is all white—and the majority of their boards and senior leadership is too. What does this say about the possibilities for change in a moment when institutions are responding to calls for structural transformation?

by Sean O'Neill

Essays / June 25, 2020

Why I Tallied BIPOC Artists Represented by Commercial Galleries—and What I Hope Comes Next

Why I Tallied BIPOC Artists Represented by Commercial Galleries—and What I Hope Comes Next

As an artist and member of Toronto’s arts community, I was motivated to crunch the numbers and highlight, again, a question: Why has there been so little action?

by Ibrahim Abusitta

Features / June 17, 2020

Thoughts of Liberation

Thoughts of Liberation

Black scholars, activists and artists respond to the present "moment"—Christina Battle, Dionne Brand, Denise Ferreira da Silva, Chantal Gibson, El Jones, Anique Jordan, Robyn Maynard, Charmaine Nelson, Christina Sharpe and Kara Springer

by Nataleah Hunter-Young and Sarah Mason-Case

Essays / June 16, 2020

More than Welcome

More than Welcome

Just how public are public galleries? As spaces begin to reopen, a curator asks if access, equity and care could be the new metrics

by Emily McKibbon

News Roundup: Arts Staff and Board Members Resign After Racism and Homophobia Charges Rise

Vancouver Art Gallery Appoints New CEO and Director Anthony Kiendl

NSCAD Announces Chair in Transatlantic Black Diasporic Art and Community Engagement

More Galleries and Museums Reopen—But Will Audiences Follow?

OCAD University Hires Five New Black Faculty Members

Features / June 11, 2020

This Is Where We Find Ourselves

This Is Where We Find Ourselves

Bridget Moser writes about fellow video and performance artist Lisa Smolkin’s unusual path to art making, and the way her funny sometimes comes from a serious place

by Bridget Moser

Features / June 10, 2020

Three-By-Five: Remembering Cliff Eyland

Three-By-Five: Remembering Cliff Eyland

Colleagues and friends reflect on the life and work of the much-loved artist, curator, writer and educator

by Jan Peacock, Craig Love, Peter Kirby, Jeanne Randolph and William Eakin

Features / May 28, 2020

What the Pandemic Means for Chinese Canadian Art Communities

What the Pandemic Means for Chinese Canadian Art Communities

In this second instalment of a two-part series, artists, culture workers and community organizers from across the country discuss how they are supporting their communities, demonstrating solidarity and combatting racism and microaggressions

by Henry Heng Lu

Essays / May 28, 2020

The Last Dance

The Last Dance

A recent documentary charted the fame of Michael Jordan, a basketball player whose global reach touched everything from fashion to contemporary art. Cason Sharpe investigates the far reaches of his aesthetic influence

by Cason Sharpe

Interviews / May 27, 2020

Artists Against Precarity

Artists Against Precarity

Vancouver’s Catherine de Montreuil talks about VALU CO-OP, a brand new initiative that looks to subvert capitalist models through advocacy and mutual aid

by Megan Jenkins

Interviews / May 25, 2020

Staying Home for Our Elders

Staying Home for Our Elders

Métis filmmaker Conor McNally speaks about how the Maskwacîs Education Schools Commission is fostering kinship and mutual care during COVID-19

by Conor McNally and Matthew Wildcat

Influence

This issue is about the structures and systems that influence how the art world works and how artists connect with each other. We can cite sources, name those who came before us, make clear references to the work we love, but influence isn’t always apparent. It’s often ephemeral, shifting with changing tastes. Many artists in this issue—including Deanna Bowen, Ron Terada, Zachery Longboy, Aiyyana Maracle, Sara Cwynar, Elizabeth Zvonar and Hazel Meyer—address power relations and influence, working to remind us that history rarely operates in a linear fashion.

Current Issue

April 1, 2020

In the Studio with Amanda Boulos

by Leah Sandals and Jadda Tsui

April 1, 2020

April 1, 2020

In the Studio with Amanda Boulos

“I rely on painting to archive inherited ancestral knowledge,” says artist Amanda Boulos, and while on a residency at the Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity, she found parallels to Beirut

by Leah Sandals and Jadda Tsui

January 16, 2020

In the Studio with Jamiyla Lowe

"A lot of my work can be really silly," says Lowe, "even though it's a little bit dark sometimes, it's never heavy. If I'm spending so much time with something, I want it to make me feel good."

by Yaniya Lee and Brittany Shepherd

January 16, 2020

January 16, 2020

In the Studio with Jamiyla Lowe

"A lot of my work can be really silly," says Lowe, "even though it's a little bit dark sometimes, it's never heavy. If I'm spending so much time with something, I want it to make me feel good."

by Yaniya Lee and Brittany Shepherd

September 26, 2019

In the Studio with Curtis Talwst Santiago

The Edmonton-born artist talks about the relationship between music and art, the themes that inform his practice and his new project for the Toronto Biennial of Art

by Yaniya Lee and Brittany Shepherd

September 26, 2019

September 26, 2019

In the Studio with Curtis Talwst Santiago

The Edmonton-born artist talks about the relationship between music and art, the themes that inform his practice and his new project for the Toronto Biennial of Art

by Yaniya Lee and Brittany Shepherd

May 07–June 07, 2020

Gage’gajiiwaan

Gage'gajiiwaan

Art Gallery of Southwestern Manitoba, 710 Rosser Avenue, Unit 2, Brandon MB
Editors' Pick

May 20–June 19, 2020

BL|ARCHIVE

BL|ARCHIVE

Scotiabank CONTACT Photography Festival, Online, Toronto ON
Editors' Pick

June 12–June 12, 2020

Art Connects | Evann Siebens

Vancouver Art Gallery, 750 Hornby Street, Vancouver BC
Editors' Pick

May 28–June 06, 2020

Keyboard Fantasies: The Beverly Glenn-Copeland Story

Keyboard Fantasies: The Beverly Glenn-Copeland Story

Hot Docs Film Festival, Online, Everywhere ON
Editors' Pick

June 04–June 27, 2020

Keiran Brennan Hinton: A Broken Clock is Right Twice a Day

Keiran Brennan Hinton: A Broken Clock is Right Twice a Day

Michael Gibson Gallery, 157 Carling Street, London ON
Editors' Pick

June 05–July 31, 2020

fractured horizon – a view from the body

fractured horizon – a view from the body

Vtape, Online, Everywhere ON
Editors' Pick

