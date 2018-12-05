Give Us Permanence—Ending Anti-Black Racism in Canada’s Art Institutions
Syrus Marcus Ware, a member of the Performance Disability Art Collective and Black Lives Matter Toronto, writes about the critical work of Black artists and curators, and ways to achieve lasting change
A Crisis of Whiteness in Canada’s Art Museums
At Canada's four largest art museums, the top leadership is all white—and the majority of their boards and senior leadership is too. What does this say about the possibilities for change in a moment when institutions are responding to calls for structural transformation?
Why I Tallied BIPOC Artists Represented by Commercial Galleries—and What I Hope Comes Next
As an artist and member of Toronto’s arts community, I was motivated to crunch the numbers and highlight, again, a question: Why has there been so little action?
Thoughts of Liberation
Black scholars, activists and artists respond to the present "moment"—Christina Battle, Dionne Brand, Denise Ferreira da Silva, Chantal Gibson, El Jones, Anique Jordan, Robyn Maynard, Charmaine Nelson, Christina Sharpe and Kara Springer
More than Welcome
Just how public are public galleries? As spaces begin to reopen, a curator asks if access, equity and care could be the new metrics
news
This Is Where We Find Ourselves
Bridget Moser writes about fellow video and performance artist Lisa Smolkin’s unusual path to art making, and the way her funny sometimes comes from a serious place
Three-By-Five: Remembering Cliff Eyland
Colleagues and friends reflect on the life and work of the much-loved artist, curator, writer and educator
What the Pandemic Means for Chinese Canadian Art Communities
In this second instalment of a two-part series, artists, culture workers and community organizers from across the country discuss how they are supporting their communities, demonstrating solidarity and combatting racism and microaggressions
The Last Dance
A recent documentary charted the fame of Michael Jordan, a basketball player whose global reach touched everything from fashion to contemporary art. Cason Sharpe investigates the far reaches of his aesthetic influence
Artists Against Precarity
Vancouver’s Catherine de Montreuil talks about VALU CO-OP, a brand new initiative that looks to subvert capitalist models through advocacy and mutual aid
Staying Home for Our Elders
Métis filmmaker Conor McNally speaks about how the Maskwacîs Education Schools Commission is fostering kinship and mutual care during COVID-19
current issue
Influence
This issue is about the structures and systems that influence how the art world works and how artists connect with each other. We can cite sources, name those who came before us, make clear references to the work we love, but influence isn’t always apparent. It’s often ephemeral, shifting with changing tastes. Many artists in this issue—including Deanna Bowen, Ron Terada, Zachery Longboy, Aiyyana Maracle, Sara Cwynar, Elizabeth Zvonar and Hazel Meyer—address power relations and influence, working to remind us that history rarely operates in a linear fashion.
videos
In the Studio with Amanda Boulos
“I rely on painting to archive inherited ancestral knowledge,” says artist Amanda Boulos, and while on a residency at the Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity, she found parallels to Beirut
In the Studio with Jamiyla Lowe
"A lot of my work can be really silly," says Lowe, "even though it's a little bit dark sometimes, it's never heavy. If I'm spending so much time with something, I want it to make me feel good."
In the Studio with Curtis Talwst Santiago
The Edmonton-born artist talks about the relationship between music and art, the themes that inform his practice and his new project for the Toronto Biennial of Art
Search for exhibitions from coast to coast
Current Exhibitions
Gage’gajiiwaan
Art Gallery of Southwestern Manitoba, 710 Rosser Avenue, Unit 2, Brandon MB
Editors' Pick
Keyboard Fantasies: The Beverly Glenn-Copeland Story
Hot Docs Film Festival, Online, Everywhere ON
Editors' Pick
Keiran Brennan Hinton: A Broken Clock is Right Twice a Day
Michael Gibson Gallery, 157 Carling Street, London ON
Editors' Pick
